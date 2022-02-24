Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the results of the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021 today. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC Lower PCS exam 2021 was conducted on December 12, 2021. The answer keys were released on December 31.

According to the merit list, 837 candidates have qualified the exam. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the Lower PCS Main exam scheduled on August 28. UKPSC will issue the notification for the Main exam in the coming days.

Candidates can also check the cut-off marks and final answer key at the official website.

Steps to check UKPSC Lower PCS result 2021:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lower PCS result link Click on the result merit list link The UKPSC Lower PCS result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s UKPSC Lower PCS prelims result 2021.

UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies through the Lower PCS exam, of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.