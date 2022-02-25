Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The Board will conduct the MP TET 2020 exam on March 5 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The examination will consist of 150 marks each. The exam will be held at various centres including — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Sidhi, Chhindwara, and Balaghat.

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

Here’s MP TET 2020 exam notice.

Steps top download MP TET admit card 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on the admit card link for MP TET 2020 Enter Application No. and Date of Birth and submit The MP TET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MP TET admit card 2022.

Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre and compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card.