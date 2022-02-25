The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Professional exam December 2021 session today. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Professional exams were held between December 21-30. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars., ICSI said.

Steps to check ICSI CS Professional result 2021:



Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the CS Professional result link Choose exam, Enter Roll Number and Registration Number and submit The CS Professional result marksheet will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CS Professional result 2021.

Students can also check the All India provisional merit list for Professional Programe under New Syllabus and Old Syllabus on the official website.

The CS Executive results 2021 will be announced at 2.00 PM today.