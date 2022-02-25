The Delhi High Court has started accepting online applications for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination (HJSE) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HJSE 2022 on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application form is March 12.

The Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will be held on Sunday, March 20 (11.00 AM to 1.00 PM). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for HJSE must have attained the age of 35 years and have not attained the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2022.

Qualification: Must have been continuously practicing as an Advocate for not less than seven years as on the last date of receipt of applications, i.e., 12.03.2022 is eligible to apply.

Here’s Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022 official notice.

Selection procedure

Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD (identified disabilities).

Steps to apply for Delhi High Court recruitment 2022:

Visit application website applycareer.co.in/dhc/highcourt2022dhjse/ Go to ‘Fresh Candidate’ and register Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022.