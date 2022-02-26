The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the provisional result of NEET UG counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the provisional seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The final result of the round 2 seat allotment will be displayed later today.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” read a notice on the website.

The online registration for NEET-UG counselling round 2 was conducted from February 16 to 21.

Steps to check MCC NEET UG round 2 result:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on “UG Medical Counselling” Click on the Round 2 result link (when available) Login using credentials to check NEET UG round 2 result Take a printout for future reference.

The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website, the notice further said.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.