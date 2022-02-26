The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared the result of the Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment exam 2022. Registered candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website sebi.gov.in.

The SEBI Grade A phase-1 online exam was held on February 20. Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for the Grade A phase 2 online exam scheduled on March 20 and April 3.

“Individual Mark Sheet for Phase I examination will be displayed on the website shortly. Instructions for downloading Call Letters for Phase II shall be sent separately to the successful candidates through SMS and Email. Disclaimer,” the Board said.

Steps to check SEBI Grade A result 2022:

Visit the official website sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link — ‘Results’ Click on the result link for Grade A phase 1 and select relevant stream The SEBI Grade A result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to SEBI Grade A Phase 1 result.

SEBI has notified a total 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in General Stream (80 posts), Legal Stream (16), Information Technology Stream (14), Research Stream (7) and Official Language Stream (3).

Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).