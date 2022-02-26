The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announces the result of the CA Intermediate December 2021 exam today.

The Institute conducted the CA Intermediate exam between December 6 and 20. The result is available at the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates can access the result at the above-mentioned websites using their registration no. or PIN no. along with roll number.

Steps to download ICAI CA Inter result 2021:

Visit the official website caresults.icai.org Click on the respective result link Key in your login details and submit The CA Inter result will appear on screen Download and take a printout future reference.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result, the Institute said.

ICAI has already declared the CA Final and Foundation programme results for December 2021 session.