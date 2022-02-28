The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of District Judge. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates are also required to fill up the self-declaration proforma (annexed with the Admit Card) completely in his her own handwriting, paste his/ her passport size photograph as on online application form and put his/ her full signature at the space provided thereon. The same is to be submitted alongwith admit card before the Invigilator at the time of examination, reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The Screening/ Preliminary Test is scheduled to be conducted from March 6, 2022 (Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at different examination centres situated in Patna.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in O the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Link to download Admit Card for Preliminary/Screening Test under the District Judge (Entry Level), Direct from Bar Exam-2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Direct link to self declaration proforma.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.