Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (Class II) today, February 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold bachelor of science degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from any of the recognised university or institutions.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas the reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Assistant Agriculture Officer in Class II (AAO)”

Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register Login to the portal and fill-up the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by the interview. The examination shall be conducted at Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.