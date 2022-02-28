Bihar SHSB recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 207 Specialist Doctor posts, here's direct link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on SHSB’s official website statehealthsocietybihar.org upto 6.00 PM.
Today, February 28 is the last date to apply for the post of Specialist Doctor in Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on SHSB’s official website statehealthsocietybihar.org upto 6.00 PM.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 207 posts.
Vacancy Details
- MD Medicine/Physician: 70
- ENT Surgeon: 41
- Ophthalmologist: 28
- Dermatologist: 35
- Psychiatrist: 33
Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be more than the age of 55 years as on January 1, 2022. More details regarding educational qualification, pay scale, reservation policy and others, candidates can check the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The male candidates from unreserved/EWS/BC/MBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to other category male and female (all category) applicants.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org
- On the homepage, click on “Advertisement for the post of Specialist Doctor aginst Advt. No. 01/2022”
- Now click on the application link under “Advertisement for the post of Specialist Doctor against Advt. No. 01/2022”
- Register and proceed with application process
- Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.