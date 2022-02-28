The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conclude the online application process today for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT 2022 paper-based test (PBT) is scheduled to be held on March 6. The admit cards will be available for download from March 2 (4.00 PM) onwards.

Steps to register for AIMA MAT 2022:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in Click on “Fresh Candidate to create login” Key in your details and register An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number Verify and complete the registration process Pay the application fee Download and take a print of the form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to register for AIMA MAT 2022.

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections– Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.