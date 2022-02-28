Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the admit card for the Interview/Personality Test for the post of Agriculture Officer, TAFS Grade-I (Group-B Gazatted). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The Interview/ Personality Test is scheduled to commence from March 7, 2022. A total of 315 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies of Agricultural Officer posts. The applications were invited from March 2 to 30, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “E-Admit Card” Click on Download link available against “Provisional Admission Certificate for Interview/Personality Test for the post of Agriculture Officer” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

