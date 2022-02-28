The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Stenographer Language Test 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Junior Stenographer language test 2022 will be held on March 4 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in Bhubaneswar. The exam will be held from 10.00 to 11.30 AM. The venue of examination will be intimated in the Admission Letter.

“Protocol of COVID -19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing and wear of three layer masks must be adhered to by all concerned during the examination,” OSSC said in its notice.

Steps to apply for OSSC Junior Stenographer recruitment 2021:

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Click on the download admission letter link for Jr. Stenographer-2021. Enter registered username/ mobile/ email and password to login The OSSC Junior Stenographer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up three posts of Junior Stenographer in the Heads of Department cadre.

There shall be three stages such as (i) Language test both in English and Odia, (ii) Shorthand test in English and Odia and (iii) Certificate verification. The date, time and venue of the Written Examination (Language Tests), Shorthand Tests and certificate verification will be conveyed to the eligible candidates in the Admission Letters in due course