Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has rescheduled the examination for the post of Junior Assistants under GA & PG (Rent) Department and OSSC-2019. Eligible candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the revised notice, the Basic Computer Skill Test will now be conducted on February 28, 2022 between 12.30 PM to 1.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar. The reporting time is 11.00 AM. The exam will consist of 50 marks.

Applicants will be able to download their fresh hall tickets from February 24 onwards. Venue of examination and other details of the Test is mentioned in the Admission Letter.

Candidates concerned are advised to download their revised Admission Letter from the link given

under “What’s New” section of the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in from 24.02.2022

onwards using their Roll No. & Date of Birth to appear the Test, reads the notification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Junior Assistants 2019 skill test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.