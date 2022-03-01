The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet of Public Exams (Theory) for April 2022 of Secondary and Higher Secondary classes. Students can check the date sheet at the official website nios.ac.in.

The NIOS exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 4 at exam centres in India and overseas for learners registered for the examination. The exams will be held in two sessions: 2.30 to 5.30 PM and 3.00 and 6.00 PM. The exams will conclude on April 30.

Students can download the intimation-cum-hall ticket available on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in using their login credentials.

NIOS will declare the results of the public theory exams six weeks after the late date of examinations.

Here’s NIOS date sheet April 2022.