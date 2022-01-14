The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Class 10 and 12 board exams for the October-November 2021 session. Students can check their results online at the official website result.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams were held from November 12 to December 15 last year. According to the Institute, over 57,000 learners for Secondary (Class 10) and 82,000 learners for Senior Secondary (Class 12) were registered for the exam.

NIOS has declared today,the result of Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec,2021 Exam.A total

number of 57258 learners for Secondary course & 82043 learners for Sr.Secondary course

Exam were registered.Learners can view result from: https://t.co/sHScgOTDAW. @ANI pic.twitter.com/xGLPIdAP64 — NIOS (@niostwit) January 14, 2022

Steps to check NIOS results 2021:

Visit official website result.nios.ac.in Click on the ‘Check Result’ link for Public Examination Result Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view the result The NIOS result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NIOS result 2021.

NIOS conducts the public exam twice a year. The online registration for the next exams in April-May 2022 is currently underway.