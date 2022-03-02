Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO) exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC ASCO exam 2022 will be held on March 6, Sunday in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: Paper 1 (9.30 to 11.00 AM) and Paper 2 (1.00 to 2.0 PM).

The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website. More details will be given in the admit card.

Steps to download OPSC ASCO admit card:

Visit official website opsc.gov.in Click on the Download Admission Certificate link for Asst Soil Conservation Officer Login using registered Username/mobile no./e-mail and password/OTP The OPSC ASCO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download OPSC ASCO admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 92 vacancies of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class 2 (Group B) at Odisha Soil Conservation Service.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the Competitive Recruitment Exam (written test and interview). The written test in the MCQ pattern shall comprise of two papers carrying a total 200 marks. Qualified candidates will head for the interview/viva voce worth 25 marks.