Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Stores Officer and others today, March 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of different posts in various government departments. Read the official notification for details on eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc.

Candidates may check more details including eligibility criteria, application fee, exam details and others available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online submission of application for vacant contractual positions of LT, Senior LT, STS and STLS under NHM, UP” Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Admission to Computer based Test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification, if shortlisted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.