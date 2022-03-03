Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has released admit card for recruitment to 2900+ vacancies of Lab Technician, STS, STLS and Sr LT. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

The computer based test is scheduled to be conducted on March 13, 2022. Candidates can check and download the syllabus available in the notification below:

Here’s the syllabus.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2980 vacancies, of which 2080 vacancies are for Lab Technician posts, 5 for LT IRL/C&DST, 171 for LT+ CBNAAT LT, 4 for Senior LT EQA, 21 for Senior LT IRL, 23 for Senior LT C&DST, 175 for Lab Technician (UPHC), 6 for Lab Technician (UCHC), 293 for Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), and 202 for STLS.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card download Link for LT, Sr.LT, STS and STLS positions under NHM, UP” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

Admission to Computer based Test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification, if shortlisted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.