The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued an official notification for recruitment to the post of Traffic Constable. The online registration process for these posts will be conducted between March 4 and April 3 at ossc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to apply for the posts till April 12.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 56 posts of Traffic Constable as Initial Appointees under State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The minimum age for the post is 21 Years and must not exceed 38 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate to be eligible to apply for the post must have passed + 2 Examination or equivalent examination conducted by Recognised Board/University/Institution.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Written Exam (Objective Type/MCQ Type), Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Test and Certificate Verification.