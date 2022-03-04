The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 today. Candidates can access the result merit list at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer keys were released on November 12 and objections were invited till November 18.

According to the result notice, a total of 44,680 candidates have cleared the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.

The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.

The result merit list contains the roll number, category and name of the shortlisted candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks for the exam in the notice given below.

Here’s SSC MTS Paper 1 result 2021 notice.

Steps to download SSC MTS result 2021:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to “Result” tab – ‘Others’ section Click on the result link for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 The SSC MTS result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to SSC MTS result 2021 merit list.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on March 14 and will be available till April 13. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Moreover, SSC will issue the MTS Paper 1 Final Answer Keys on the website on March 14.