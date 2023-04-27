The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for Tier 1 of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022. Candidates can download their SSC Steno admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

According to the schedule, the SSC MTS exam 2022 will be held from May 2 to 19 and June 13 to 20.

Steps to download SSC MTS admit card 2023:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – and click on link for MTS 2022 Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC MTS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.

The vacancies under SSC MTS 2022 are 10,880 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 529.

The exam will be held for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.