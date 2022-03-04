Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the official notification for recruitment to the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from March 5 to 28.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000.

Here’s BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 31-47 years as of August 2021.

Educational qualification: i) Must be post-graduate from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. ii) Must be B.Ed/B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed. from a recognized institution. (iii) Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012.

Selection procedure

BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Application fee

Candidates of General OBC/Other State have to pay Rs 750 while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay Rs 200 as online application fee.