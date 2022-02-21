Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of District Art and Culture Officer preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till March 4, 2022 upto 5.00 PM. Applicants will have to send their suggestions to Commission’s office through speed post along with valid proof. More details in the notification.

BPSC conducted the District Art and Culture Officer prelims exam 2021 on January 29 (Saturday), 2022. The exam will be of 2 hour duration and consist of a total 150 marks.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on District Arts & Culture Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination provisional Answer Keys link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

BPSC has notified 38 vacancies for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government. Online applications were invited in February and March.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.