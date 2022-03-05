Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till March 28.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000.

Here’s BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 31-47 years as of August 2021.

Educational qualification: i) Must be post-graduate from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. ii) Must be B.Ed/B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed. from a recognized institution. (iii) Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012.

Application fee

Candidates of General OBC/Other State have to pay Rs 750 while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay Rs 200 as online application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” Click on application link available against “Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under Education Department” Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Headmaster posts.

Selection Procedure

BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.