National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers (CHO) (July 2022 Session). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at sams.co.in till March 13 upto 4.00 PM.

Candidates selected through Competency Assessment Test (CAT) will go through 6 months of Certification Course on Community Health (CCCH) on July, 2022 session.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 180 CHO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Less than 35 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)/Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)/M.Sc. Nursing/Bachelor of Ayurveda (BAMS) from a recognized Institute/University. GNM/B.Sc. Nursing/M.Sc. Nursing Candidates must be registered under Tripura Nursing Council and submit valid registration certificate and BAMS candidate should submit valid registration under any recognize Ayurveda Council under Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM).

Steps to apply for the post

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Requirements of 180 Community Health Officers (CHOs) (July 2022 Session) under National Health Mission, State Health & Family Welfare Society, Tripura” Now click on the application link Register and proceed with application process Fill up the required details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of score in the Competency Assessment Test (CAT). There will be no viva-voce. Candidates will be selected based on merit.

