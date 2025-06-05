The AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Security Screener posts (Advt. No. 01/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at aaiclas.aero from June 9 to 30, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 227 Security Screener posts, of which 35 are for posting in Amritsar, 16 in Vadodara, and 176 in Chennai.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 27 years as on June 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: Graduation from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with minimum 60% marks for General/OBC/EWS and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from General and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 applies to SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates.