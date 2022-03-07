Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will announce the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 tomorrow, March 8. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online from the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022.

The CEED 2022 exam was conducted on January 23 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The draft answer keys were released on January 26.

“CEED result will be declared on this website on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result,” read a notice on the official website.

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. After qualifying, candidates must apply to the respective institutes for admission and fulfill other requirements such as tests and/or interviews of the respective institutes to become eligible for admission.