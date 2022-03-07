Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release the official notification for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 recruitment tomorrow, March 8.

“Notification for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 will be published on 08.03.2022,” read an alert on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for the post of SIs in Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-30 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxation is given to certain reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by UGC / Government.

Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the recruitment in various stages: Written Exam (Part I. Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Part II. Main Written examination), Physical measurement test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The candidates who qualify in physical tests and original certificate verification will be called for Viva-Voce.

Provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce and Special marks subject to communal reservation and total vacancies.

Exam fee

The Examination fee is Rs 500.