Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the revised tentative exam calendar of examination for the year 2022. Candidates can check and download the calendar from the official website jssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the CBT for Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam 2021 will be conducted in the third week of March. The OMR based Jharkhand General Graduate Qualification Combined Competitive Examination 2021 will be held in the last week of June, 2022.

The Commission conducts competitive examination for Diploma/ 10th/ 12th passed candidates for recruitment to various posts.

Steps to download the exam calendar

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Tentative Revised Calendar of Examination for the Year- 2022” The exam calendar will appear on the screen Check and download the calendar Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the exam calendar 2022.

Earlier, the Commission had invited suggestions against the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination 2021 (Regular & Backlog Vacancy) answer keys at jssc.nic.in. Today, March 7 was the last date to raise objections. The exam was conducted on February 24, 2022.

The final answer key and result is expected to be released soon.

The JSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 288 vacancies of which 285 vacancies are regular and 3 are backlog vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.