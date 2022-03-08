Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) 2022 with pay scale of Rs 36900 -116600. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in till April 7, 2022.

The written examination will be conducted in the month of June 2022. Exact date will be announced later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts.

Direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-30 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxation is given to certain reserved categories.

Educational qualification: The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses. However, candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s degree through Open Universities without going through above pattern will not be eligible.

Exam Fee

The candidates will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 500.

Step to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI posts.

Selection Process

TNUSRB will conduct the recruitment in various stages: Written Exam (Part I. Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Part II. Main Written examination), Physical measurement test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The candidates who qualify in physical tests and original certificate verification will be called for Viva-Voce.

Provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce and Special marks subject to communal reservation and total vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.