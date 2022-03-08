Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the screening test for Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) under Advt. No. 06/2020. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE exam 2021 was held on November 28, 2021 in OMR Based mode. Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Steps to check APSC AE result 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to section “Written/Screening Test Results”

Click on the result link for Assistant Engineer The APSC AE result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching your roll number.

Here’s direct link to APSC Assistant Engineer results 2021.

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total 182 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil- 128, Mechanical- 38, Electrical- 16) in the Irrigation Department. Online applications were invited in August and September 2020.