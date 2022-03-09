Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Professor, Government Degree College (Screening) Exam 2020 today, March 9, 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2022 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The applicants are directed to bring two photographs, alongwith original and photocopies of the identity proof.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO.02/2020-2021, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, GOVERNMENT DEGREE COLLEGE (SCREENING) EXAM.-2020” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.