Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates can check the schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 will be held on March 23, 24, 25 and 27 in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be released in the coming days.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in January but was postponed due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UP PCS Mains 2021 exam schedule Exam Date Shift I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) Shift II (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) March 23 Hindi Essay March 24 General Studies I General Studies II March 25 General Studies III General Studies IV March 27 Elective Subject Paper I Elective Subject Paper II

Selection Process

The candidates of UPPSC PCS 2021 will be shortlisted on the basis of three-stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory MCQ papers. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.