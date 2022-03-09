The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the third-semester exam timetable of various undergraduate programmes. Students can check the exam calendar at the official website vtu.ac.in.

The VTU third semester exams for UG programmes will commence on April 1 for B.E./B.Tech and end on April 18. The exams will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The timetable is for students of both Regular and Lateral Entry.

The practical exams will be held from April 21 to 16 batch-wise, except holiday.

Students are advised to regularly visit the University website for more updates. The exam hall tickets will likely be available for download in the coming weeks.

Here’s VTU 3rd Sem exam timetable.