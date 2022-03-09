Telangana Govt Job Notification 2022: CM KCR announces 90,000+ govt jobs today, details here
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced over 90,000 vacancies in the government sector today, March 9.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced over 90,000 vacancies in the government sector. Of these, 95 percent posts to be occupied by locals of Telangana. The state government will commence direct recruitment to fill up to 80,039 posts on an immediate basis, whereas regularize jobs of around 11,103 contract workers.
The upper age limit for direct recruitment will be raised by 10 years in all departments, except police due to delay in recruitment process.
As per a report by Times of India, the state government will incur Rs 7,300 crore expenditure per annum towards salaries and other expenses.
Department Wise Vacancies
|DEPARTMENT
|DIRECT RECRUITMENT VACANCIES
|Home
|18,334
|Secondary Education
|13,086
|Health, Medical and Family Welfare
|12,755
|Higher Education
|7,878
|Backward Class Welfare
|4,311
|Revenue Department
|3,560
|Scheduled Castes Development Dept
|2,876
|Irrigation and Command Area Development
|2,692
|Tribal Welfare
|2,399
|Minorities Welfare
|1,825
|Environment, Forest, Science and Technology
|1,598
|Panchayat Raj and Rural Development
|1,455
|Labour and Employment
|1,221
|Finance
|1,146
|Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens
|895
|Municipal Administration and Urban Development
|859
|Agriculture and Co-Operation
|801
|Transport, Roads, and Buildings Department
|563
|Law
|386
|Animal Husbandries and Fisheries
|353
|General Administration
|343
|Industries and Commerce
|233
|Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture
|184
|Planning
|136
|Food and Civil Supplies
|106
|Legislature
|25
|Energy
|16
|TOTAL
|80,039
The same has been notified on Twitter. Telangana CMO tweet reads: “There are 91,142 direct recruitment vacancies in the State. The services of 11,103 contract employees working against direct recruitment vacancies will be regularised. The recruitment process for the remaining vacancies of 80,039 would be taken up immediately: CM Sri KCR”
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) official website tspsc.gov.in.