Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced over 90,000 vacancies in the government sector. Of these, 95 percent posts to be occupied by locals of Telangana. The state government will commence direct recruitment to fill up to 80,039 posts on an immediate basis, whereas regularize jobs of around 11,103 contract workers.

The upper age limit for direct recruitment will be raised by 10 years in all departments, except police due to delay in recruitment process.

As per a report by Times of India, the state government will incur Rs 7,300 crore expenditure per annum towards salaries and other expenses.

Department Wise Vacancies

DEPARTMENT DIRECT RECRUITMENT VACANCIES
Home 18,334
Secondary Education 13,086
Health, Medical and Family Welfare 12,755
Higher Education 7,878
Backward Class Welfare 4,311
Revenue Department 3,560
Scheduled Castes Development Dept 2,876
Irrigation and Command Area Development 2,692
Tribal Welfare 2,399
Minorities Welfare 1,825
Environment, Forest, Science and Technology 1,598
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development 1,455
Labour and Employment 1,221
Finance 1,146
Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens 895
Municipal Administration and Urban Development 859
Agriculture and Co-Operation 801
Transport, Roads, and Buildings Department 563
Law 386
Animal Husbandries and Fisheries 353
General Administration 343
Industries and Commerce 233
Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture 184
Planning 136
Food and Civil Supplies 106
Legislature 25
Energy 16
TOTAL 80,039

The same has been notified on Twitter. Telangana CMO tweet reads: “There are 91,142 direct recruitment vacancies in the State. The services of 11,103 contract employees working against direct recruitment vacancies will be regularised. The recruitment process for the remaining vacancies of 80,039 would be taken up immediately: CM Sri KCR”

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) official website tspsc.gov.in.