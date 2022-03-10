CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can check and download their result from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.
A total of 207306 candidates were registered and 159824 appeared for the examination.
The examination was conducted by NTA on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17 for 5 Subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 6 unique Shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences).
Direct link to the notification.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2021 SCORE CARD”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.