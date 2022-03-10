The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

A total of 207306 candidates were registered and 159824 appeared for the examination.

The examination was conducted by NTA on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17 for 5 Subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 6 unique Shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences).

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2021 SCORE CARD” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.