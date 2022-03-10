The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced it will conduct the CS Foundation exam June 2022 in anywhere mode through remote proctoring. Candidates can check the notice at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Foundation exam will be held on June 15 and 16. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

“Next Foundation Programme Examination for June, 2022 Session will be held on 15th and 16th June, 2022 in anywhere mode through remote proctoring,” the notice said.

Candidates can appear in the Foundation Programme Examination, June-2022 from their home or any other isolated place convenient to them using their own laptop or desktop at scheduled time as per Examination Time Table and Instructions to Examinees, the ICSI notice added.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation June 2022 exam timetable.