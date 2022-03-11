The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified the postponement of Combined Auditor 2019 Main examination. As per the notification, the exam will now be held on April 3rd and 4th, 2022. A total of 1936 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the Main written exam.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 20 and 21.

“The detail programme of exam will be intimated in due course. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in regularly to know updates about this recruitment examination,” reads the notice.

The OSSC Combined Auditor recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 161 posts under the Director of Industries, Cuttack and State Finance Department on a contractual basis. Online applications were invited in August and September of 2020 and the Commission has received nearly 36,000 applications. The exam will consist of 4 stages: Preliminary exam, Main written exam, Computer skill test and document verification.

Steps to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice regarding reschedule of Main Written Examination for the post of Combined Auditor-2019.” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.