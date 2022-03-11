The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Term II examinations of Class 10th and 12th. The exam will be conducted from April 26, 2022 onwards. Class 10th examination will conclude on May 24th, and Class 12th exams will end on June 15. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website cbse.gov.in.

Other competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

“As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the date sheet

Visit the official website www.cbse.gov.in Click on Date Sheet for Class X | Date Sheet for Class XII The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

CBSE HQ has also released the Schedule for Term II exams Class XII and X 2022 on Twitter.

The Term 1 exams were held in November-December last year and the results are awaited.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has given warning against fake news of the release of Term 1 Result 2022 today. Class 12th Term 1 result will not be declared today.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.