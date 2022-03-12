Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the 2019 Combined Lower Subordinate Competitive Main examination. Candidates can check and download the result from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in using their login details.

A total of 1861 candidates have declared qualified for the document verification. The UPSSSC Lower PCS Main exam was conducted on October 21, 2021 for a total of 15335 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 672 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “Click here to View Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2019 (Mains) Result” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

