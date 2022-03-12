Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in from March 25 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 18, 2022. The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the fourth week of May 2022.

UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 25 JE Civil vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed three years diploma examination in Civil Engineering awarded by the Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh or a Diploma, equivalent thereto, recognised by the State Goverment.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category/ OBC (non creamy layer)/candidates other than the state of UP will have to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC (Domicile of UP) category.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test. The CBT will be held at Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, and Meerut cities.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.