Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 will be held on March 20 and 21 in all district centres of Rajasthan. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The Commission has made separate arrangements for the candidates infected with Covid-19. Such applicants are required to mail their medical report alongwith other documents at examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in and inform via telephone on 0145-2635255 till March 19 upto 4.00 PM, reads the notice.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

A total of 20102 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam. RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was conducted in October and the result was declared on November 19.



Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021” under Important Links section Click on the RAS exam link and then hit ‘Get admit card’ button Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

RPSC RAS Main written exam will consist of four papers (General Studies I, II, III and General Hindi and General English) containing three parts each. Every paper will carry a total of 200 marks, with a duration of 3 hours and will be descriptive/analytical.

The Commission has released the exam scheme and syllabus for the Main exam.

Here’s direct link to RPSC RAS Main exam scheme.

Direct links to RPSC RAS Main syllabus:

Hindi version.

English version.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam 2021 is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.