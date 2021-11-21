The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS result merit list from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27. The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

In total, 20102 candidates have qualified the RAS preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The result merit list contains the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates. The notification regarding the RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 will be released shortly.

Steps to check RPSC RAS result 2021:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link The RPSC RAS prelims result merit list will appear on screen Check result by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s dircet link to RPSC RAS result 2021.

RPSC has also released the cut-off marks for all categories and posts in the result document.

The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.