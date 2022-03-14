Today, March 14 is the last date to apply for Management Trainee posts in India Exim Bank (Export-Import Bank of India). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the IBPS portal ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 25 posts of Management Trainee to be posted in Corporate Loans & Advances/ Project Finance/ Lines of Credit/ Internal Credit Audit/ Risk Management/ Compliance/ Treasury and Accounts and related work profile.

Here’s Exim Bank Management Trainee recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 25-35 years as on September 30, 2022. The age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA).

Application Fee

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) of Rs 600 for General and OBC candidates, Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EWS and Female candidates.

Steps to apply for EXIM Bank recruitment 2022

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for EXIM Bank recruitment Complete registration to create profile Apply for the post, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for EXIM Bank recruitment 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Written Test (in April 2022) and a Personal Interview. Candidates who are shortlisted based on their performance in the Written Test will be called for Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.