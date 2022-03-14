Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Technical Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsc.gov.in till March 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies. Read the official notification for details on eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.