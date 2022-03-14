The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC NDA 1 exam 2022 will be held on April 10 (Sunday) for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2023. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 400.

The subjects of the UPSC NDA written exam include Mathematics and General Ability Test for 300 and 600 marks respectively. The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective-type questions only.

Steps to download UPSC NDA admit card 2022:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for NDA/NA 1 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC NDA admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC NDA 1 admit card 2022.

The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application).

Selection Process

Admission to the NDA/NA courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by UPSC followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written exam test.