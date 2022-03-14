Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their login details.

The UPPSC Technical Education Service Exam 2021 will be held on March 23 (Tuesday) in two sessions: from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 4.30 PM. The exam will be held in 5 exam centres namely Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Steps to download UPPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in Candidate Registration No, date of birth, select gender and submit

The UPPSC Technical Lecturer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 1039 for Lecturer, Engineering & Technical Branches, 16 for Workshop Superintendent, 87 for Librarian, and 215 for Lecturer (Non Engineering). UPPSC will conduct the exams for the post of lecturer in civil engineering, lecturer in electrical engineering, lecturer in mechanical engineering, workshop superintendent, principal, and English lecturer posts.