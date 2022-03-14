The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule of the WB Civil Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Main exam 2021 will be conducted on May 20, 21, 22 and 24. The exam will be held in two sessions: Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12 noon) and Afternoon Session (2.00 to 5.00 PM).

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The WBCS Prelims 2021 was held on August 22 last year and the result was declared on February 4.

As per the result notice, a total of 3833 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination.

Here’s WBCS Mains 2021 exam schedule.