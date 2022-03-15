The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test or JNVST 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST 2022 exam for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, April 9, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The test will be of objective type with 2 ½ hours duration without any break.

The Selection Test will consist of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi for a total of 100 marks. The difficulty level of the test paper shall be of Class 8.

The admit card will contain details regarding exam time, venue and rules.

Steps to download JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022:

Visit official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the admit card link for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test - 2022 Login using Username and password The JNVST admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022.